Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th.

Compass Diversified has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.5% annually over the last three years. Compass Diversified has a dividend payout ratio of 41.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Compass Diversified to earn $2.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.9%.

Compass Diversified stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.84. The stock had a trading volume of 96,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,643. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $16.88 and a twelve month high of $25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.60, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.60.

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Compass Diversified had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $524.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham bought 5,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 33,950 shares in the company, valued at $761,838. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 33,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,838. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Larry L. Enterline purchased 8,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.41 per share, with a total value of $184,030.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 32,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,975.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Compass Diversified from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Compass Diversified from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

