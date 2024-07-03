CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Short Interest Down 8.6% in June

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the May 31st total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 447,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CONSOL Energy Stock Performance

CEIX traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.80. 246,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,604. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. CONSOL Energy has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $114.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.15 and a 200 day moving average of $91.16.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.85 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 39.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CONSOL Energy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CONSOL Energy

In other news, CEO James A. Brock sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $169,235.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,710,430.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other CONSOL Energy news, CEO James A. Brock sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $530,334.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,256,264.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO James A. Brock sold 1,700 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $169,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,710,430.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,562,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,602,000 after purchasing an additional 125,087 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,140,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,203,000 after acquiring an additional 71,873 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,208,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,462,000 after acquiring an additional 445,155 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 8.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 418,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,859,000 after purchasing an additional 32,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in CONSOL Energy by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 312,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,389,000 after purchasing an additional 24,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on CONSOL Energy from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

Featured Stories

