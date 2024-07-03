Contrasting Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) & Newmont (NYSE:NEM)

Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF – Get Free Report) and Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Osisko Mining and Newmont’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osisko Mining N/A -1.01% -0.82% Newmont -20.19% 6.88% 3.57%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Osisko Mining and Newmont, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osisko Mining 0 0 1 0 3.00 Newmont 0 6 9 1 2.69

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Osisko Mining currently has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 60.55%. Newmont has a consensus target price of $49.13, indicating a potential upside of 17.80%. Given Osisko Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Osisko Mining is more favorable than Newmont.

68.9% of Newmont shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Newmont shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Osisko Mining and Newmont’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osisko Mining N/A N/A $165.48 million $0.42 5.19 Newmont $11.81 billion 4.07 -$2.49 billion ($2.67) -15.62

Osisko Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Newmont. Newmont is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Osisko Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Newmont beats Osisko Mining on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Windfall Lake Project, Quévillon Osborne Project, and Urban-Barry Project located in Québec, Canada; and Phoenix Properties located in Québec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Oban Mining Corporation and changed its name to Osisko Mining Inc. in June 2016. Osisko Mining Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

