Corsa Coal (CVE:CSO) Stock Price Up 12.7%

Corsa Coal Corp. (CVE:CSO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 12.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 133,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 78,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Corsa Coal Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$32.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.33, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.34.

Corsa Coal (CVE:CSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$48.52 million during the quarter. Corsa Coal had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.95%. On average, analysts predict that Corsa Coal Corp. will post 0.7455 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Corsa Coal

Corsa Coal Corp. mines, processes, and sells metallurgical coal in the Asia, North America, South America, and Europe. The company is involved in the exploring, acquiring, and developing coal resource properties. Its flagship mine is the Casselman Mine property with approximately 6.2 million tons of clean coking coal located in the Maryland, United States.

