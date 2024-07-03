Cosmos Price Down 1.4% Over Last Week (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Cosmos has a market cap of $2.67 billion and approximately $102.92 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cosmos has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for $6.83 or 0.00010991 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00046407 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00008921 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00012648 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006134 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000698 BTC.

About Cosmos

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network."

