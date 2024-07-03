Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Shares Purchased by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) by 3,885.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCRN. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 212.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 8,225 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

In other news, insider Phillip Lyn Noe sold 9,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $136,876.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,198.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Phillip Lyn Noe sold 9,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $136,876.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,162 shares in the company, valued at $144,198.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Krug sold 13,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $202,396.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,020 shares in the company, valued at $533,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

CCRN stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $13.62. 110,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,063. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.16. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $28.55.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $379.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company's Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

