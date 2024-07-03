Cyrus Harmon Sells 20,000 Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Stock

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMAGet Free Report) Director Cyrus Harmon sold 20,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $215,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 761,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,199,017.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Cyrus Harmon also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, June 3rd, Cyrus Harmon sold 5,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $54,650.00.
  • On Friday, May 31st, Cyrus Harmon sold 15,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $141,150.00.
  • On Monday, May 6th, Cyrus Harmon sold 5,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $54,600.00.
  • On Tuesday, April 30th, Cyrus Harmon sold 15,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $142,650.00.

NASDAQ OLMA traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $10.41. 714,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,102. The company has a market capitalization of $582.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.01. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.78 and a 52-week high of $17.79.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMAGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,854,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $906,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,574,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 879.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 621,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,720,000 after acquiring an additional 558,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,715,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,069,000 after acquiring an additional 21,420 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OLMA has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Olema Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

