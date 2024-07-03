Darelle Online Solutions (CVE:DAR) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.01

Darelle Online Solutions Inc. (CVE:DAR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 80501 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Darelle Online Solutions Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$737,100.00, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of -0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.01.

About Darelle Online Solutions

Darelle Online Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online raffle lottery system to charities in British Columbia. Its online raffle program enables charitable and nonprofit organizations to create, sell, deliver, and manage their raffle tickets and 50/50 draws through online. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

