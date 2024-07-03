DataHighway (DHX) Price Tops $0.0436 on Exchanges

DataHighway (DHX) traded up 87.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 3rd. During the last seven days, DataHighway has traded up 107.3% against the US dollar. DataHighway has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and $74,258.26 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DataHighway coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DataHighway

DataHighway launched on April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,306,545 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DataHighway is www.datahighway.com.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 0.0239358 USD and is up 12.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $8,052.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DataHighway should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DataHighway using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

