Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) Stock Price Down 30%

Shares of Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Free Report) dropped 30% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.11 and last traded at $3.46. Approximately 1,144,850 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,172,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.

Datasea Trading Down 30.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average is $5.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Datasea alerts:

Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Datasea had a negative net margin of 49.62% and a negative return on equity of 1,115.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter.

Datasea Company Profile

Datasea Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology and information systems in the People's Republic of China. The company provides smart city solutions and 5G messaging applications. It also offers its smart security solutions primarily to schools, tourist or scenic attractions, and public communities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Datasea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datasea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.