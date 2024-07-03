Denali Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA)

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Energy Services of America during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Services of America during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Services of America during the third quarter worth $113,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Energy Services of America by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its position in Energy Services of America by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,326,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,931,000 after buying an additional 310,924 shares in the last quarter. 2.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Services of America Stock Performance

Energy Services of America stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.27. 50,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,722. Energy Services of America Co. has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $9.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.17.

Energy Services of America Company Profile

Energy Services of America ( NASDAQ:ESOA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $71.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.40 million.

Energy Services of America Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

