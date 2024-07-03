Denali Advisors LLC Buys 15,300 Shares of Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marine Products were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Marine Products by 161.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Marine Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 10,674 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Marine Products by 37.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 58,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 16,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Marine Products during the third quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Marine Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.59. The company had a trading volume of 9,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,435. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.79. The company has a market capitalization of $332.61 million, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.24. Marine Products Co. has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $17.81.

Marine Products Dividend Announcement

Marine Products ( NYSE:MPX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $69.34 million during the quarter. Marine Products had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 23.29%. Research analysts expect that Marine Products Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.45%.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sport boat and sport fishing boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats and SSi outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

