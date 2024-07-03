Denali Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 6,200 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARCT. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,047,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,564,000 after acquiring an additional 146,141 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,088,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,336,000 after buying an additional 115,087 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 940,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,024,000 after buying an additional 74,081 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 450,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,200,000 after purchasing an additional 51,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcturus Therapeutics

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 26,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $1,040,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 447,448 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,394.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARCT shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.86.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ARCT traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.93. 495,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,050. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.57. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $590.57 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.65.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $0.17. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.61% and a negative net margin of 81.59%. The company had revenue of $38.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -4.39 EPS for the current year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

