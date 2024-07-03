Denali Advisors LLC Has $2.52 Million Stock Holdings in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Free Report) by 87.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,500 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.47% of SandRidge Energy worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,113 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,769 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 10,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

SandRidge Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SD stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.08. The company had a trading volume of 195,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,119. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.68. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $17.19.

SandRidge Energy Announces Dividend

SandRidge Energy ( NYSE:SD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $30.28 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. SandRidge Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet downgraded SandRidge Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States Mid-Continent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

