Denali Advisors LLC Has $4.80 Million Stock Holdings in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,433 shares during the period. Dream Finders Homes accounts for approximately 1.4% of Denali Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Dream Finders Homes worth $4,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFH. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the 4th quarter worth $13,324,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the 4th quarter worth $6,826,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $6,718,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 5,612.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 118,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 116,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $2,319,000. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DFH has been the subject of several research reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded Dream Finders Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Dream Finders Homes from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Insider Activity

In other Dream Finders Homes news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 34,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $1,484,444.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,428,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,664,385.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 23,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $710,709.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,300,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,380,452.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 34,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $1,484,444.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,428,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,664,385.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 120,230 shares of company stock worth $4,113,923. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ DFH traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $24.89. 156,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,837. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.39. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.29 and a 12 month high of $44.38. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.89.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.11). Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $827.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dream Finders Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.