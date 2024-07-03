Denali Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,300 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Perdoceo Education worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Perdoceo Education by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Perdoceo Education by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 36,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Perdoceo Education by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRDO stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.30. 168,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,965. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $24.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.02.

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $168.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.30 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

In related news, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 11,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $216,828.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,298,446. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

PRDO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Perdoceo Education from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

