dForce USD Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2,477.34 (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 2nd. In the last week, dForce USD has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $14.88 million and approximately $2,477.34 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001628 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.39 or 0.00123839 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009571 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00014507 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,025,288 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99100444 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $11,490.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

