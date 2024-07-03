DigiByte Price Tops $0.0075 on Top Exchanges (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 3rd. DigiByte has a total market cap of $128.69 million and approximately $6.04 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,298.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $374.32 or 0.00620790 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.31 or 0.00123237 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009594 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00037463 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.35 or 0.00275881 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00043732 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00070760 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
About DigiByte
DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,107,546,582 coins. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.
