DigiByte Price Tops $0.0075 on Top Exchanges (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 3rd. DigiByte has a total market cap of $128.69 million and approximately $6.04 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DigiByte alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,298.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $374.32 or 0.00620790 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.31 or 0.00123237 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009594 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00037463 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.35 or 0.00275881 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00043732 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00070760 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About DigiByte

DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,107,546,582 coins. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.