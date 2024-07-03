Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DLR. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $144.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.42.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

NYSE:DLR opened at $152.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Digital Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $112.38 and a 12 month high of $154.18. The company has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.85.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 13.6% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.