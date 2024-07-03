Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) is Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s 6th Largest Position

Shira Ridge Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,670 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up 4.0% of Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Shira Ridge Wealth Management owned about 0.12% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $6,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Narus Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Chico Wealth RIA lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Chico Wealth RIA now owns 846,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,586,000 after purchasing an additional 39,419 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 620,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,957,000 after purchasing an additional 19,279 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth $665,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,502,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,395,000 after purchasing an additional 201,076 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.80. 830,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,807. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.40. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $30.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

