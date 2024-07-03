Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Sold by AWM Capital LLC

AWM Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up 0.6% of AWM Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. AWM Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $3,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Total Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 650,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,909,000 after purchasing an additional 30,896 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Family CFO Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 52,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025 shares during the period. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 590,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,690,000 after acquiring an additional 22,833 shares during the period. Finally, Meritas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 269,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,908,000 after acquiring an additional 24,646 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,070. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

