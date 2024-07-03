Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Sold by Total Wealth Planning LLC

Total Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 151,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,722 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises 1.1% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $6,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFUV. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $39.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.76. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $31.76 and a 1-year high of $40.96.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

