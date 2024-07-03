Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) Position Cut by Yoder Wealth Management Inc.

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the period. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 324.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1,860.5% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAR traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $22.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,246. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $23.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.83.

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

