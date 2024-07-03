Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Shares Gap Up to $37.81

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.81, but opened at $38.77. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares shares last traded at $40.39, with a volume of 810,765 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.26 million, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000.

About Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

