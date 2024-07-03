Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Shares Down 3%

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Free Report) traded down 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $69.52 and last traded at $69.56. 198,013 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,309,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.74.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $690.93 million, a PE ratio of 105.26 and a beta of 3.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DPST. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 1,650.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 252.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

