Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires Shares of 200 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 200 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 66 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GS. Bank of America increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $486.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at $269,475,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $465.74. 1,491,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,290,810. The company has a market capitalization of $150.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $471.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $450.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $411.69.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.59 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

