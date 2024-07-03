Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires Shares of 300 XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in XPO in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in XPO by 170.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in XPO during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in XPO in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XPO. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on XPO from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of XPO from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of XPO in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, XPO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.70.

In other news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total transaction of $195,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total value of $195,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $141,225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,425,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,838,189.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XPO traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.18. The company had a trading volume of 691,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. XPO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.81 and a twelve month high of $130.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.05 and its 200-day moving average is $107.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 52.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.10.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

