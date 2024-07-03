Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the period. Carlisle Companies accounts for 1.3% of Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Carlisle Companies worth $25,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies stock traded up $7.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $405.21. 341,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,605. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $410.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $367.05. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $235.79 and a twelve month high of $430.21. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.98. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.06 million. Equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

CSL has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

In other news, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total transaction of $435,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.58, for a total transaction of $826,166.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,413.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total transaction of $435,262.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,059 shares of company stock valued at $24,334,065. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

