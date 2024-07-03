Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New $59,000 Investment in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 33,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $18,506,553.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,783,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $18,506,553.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,783,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $638,140.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,354.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on QSR shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Genuity Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.03.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

QSR stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,719,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,804. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.78. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.79%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Further Reading

