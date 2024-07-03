Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 146 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 250,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises 2.2% of Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $43,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXN. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 20.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.6% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 335,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,331,000 after acquiring an additional 25,838 shares during the period. Finally, AXQ Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 64.3% during the third quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ TXN traded up $3.82 on Tuesday, reaching $198.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,167,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,544,463. The company’s fifty day moving average is $190.89 and its 200-day moving average is $175.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.91. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $206.00.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $1,844,008.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,061.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,160,096.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on TXN. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Texas Instruments

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.