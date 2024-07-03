Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. Takes $51,000 Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 614,331 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $54,601,000 after buying an additional 153,316 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 917,632 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $81,559,000 after buying an additional 197,542 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 718,872 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $63,893,000 after buying an additional 103,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 8,457 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:TJX traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $110.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,747,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,559,586. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.81 and its 200 day moving average is $98.44. The company has a market cap of $124.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $111.79.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 target price on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays upped their target price on TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.39.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $831,235.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,756.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $831,235.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,756.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,003 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,941 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

