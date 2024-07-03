DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Position Cut by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Free Report) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 388,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 106,726 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 1.96% of DMC Global worth $7,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in DMC Global by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 110,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOOM traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.11. 189,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.54. DMC Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $27.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.39. The company has a market capitalization of $281.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.65.

DMC Global ( NASDAQ:BOOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. DMC Global had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $166.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.35 million. As a group, research analysts predict that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on DMC Global from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

