Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,380,000 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the May 31st total of 18,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dominion Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on D. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.73.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D stock traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $49.18. 2,091,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,867,009. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.54 and a 200-day moving average of $48.73. The firm has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $54.74.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.63%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

