Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Seneca House Advisors raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 11,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.73.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:D traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.21. 2,090,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,867,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $54.74.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.63%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

