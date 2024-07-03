DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) & PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC) Head to Head Analysis

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) and PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.9% of DouYu International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of PodcastOne shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of DouYu International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for DouYu International and PodcastOne, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DouYu International 1 1 0 0 1.50 PodcastOne 0 0 3 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

DouYu International presently has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential downside of 56.31%. PodcastOne has a consensus price target of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 200.63%. Given PodcastOne’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PodcastOne is more favorable than DouYu International.

This table compares DouYu International and PodcastOne’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DouYu International $5.09 billion 0.08 $5.00 million ($0.38) -33.13 PodcastOne $43.30 million 0.84 -$14.73 million N/A N/A

DouYu International has higher revenue and earnings than PodcastOne.

Profitability

This table compares DouYu International and PodcastOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DouYu International -1.35% 0.62% 0.50% PodcastOne -34.02% -108.47% -53.06%

Summary

DouYu International beats PodcastOne on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers. The company also sponsors professional players and teams, and organizes eSports tournaments. In addition, it streams other content to include a spectrum of live streaming entertainment options, such as talent shows, music, outdoor, and travel. Further, the company records and offers video clips to allow users to watch replays of selective live streaming content. DouYu International Holdings Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, the People's Republic of China.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne, Inc. operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform. The company was formerly known as Courtside Group, Inc. and changed its name to PodcastOne, Inc. in September 2023. PodcastOne, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Beverly Hills, California. PodcastOne, Inc. is a subsidiary of LiveOne, Inc.

