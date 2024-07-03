DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.20

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.20 and last traded at $16.58, with a volume of 2019653 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on DouYu International from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th.

DouYu International

DouYu International Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average is $8.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.56 million, a P/E ratio of -43.68 and a beta of 0.94.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DouYu International had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of DouYu International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DouYu International by 191.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DouYu International by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 32,857 shares during the period. Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DouYu International during the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in DouYu International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $944,000. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

Featured Articles

