Dudley & Shanley Inc. Has $27.90 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Dudley & Shanley Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 4.7% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $27,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 733.3% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $1,000,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,830 shares in the company, valued at $7,457,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 148,783 shares of company stock worth $37,536,717. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $240.00. 1,935,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,868,708. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $177.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $255.88 and its 200-day moving average is $246.95. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $269.11.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

