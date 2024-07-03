Dymension Price Down 8% This Week (DYM)

Dymension (DYM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Dymension coin can currently be purchased for $1.43 or 0.00002369 BTC on exchanges. Dymension has a total market cap of $269.33 million and $17.77 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dymension has traded down 8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Dymension

Dymension’s total supply is 1,027,061,888 coins and its circulating supply is 188,863,878 coins. The official website for Dymension is dymension.xyz. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension.

Buying and Selling Dymension

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,027,009,447 with 188,722,752 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 1.43985049 USD and is down -2.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $17,031,260.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dymension should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dymension using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

