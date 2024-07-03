Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Stake Raised by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Eastman Kodak worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KODK. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak in the 3rd quarter valued at $457,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Eastman Kodak during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Eastman Kodak by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in Eastman Kodak by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 104,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 53,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Kodak Price Performance

NYSE KODK traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $5.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,332. The firm has a market cap of $432.54 million, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 3.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.52. Eastman Kodak has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $6.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eastman Kodak ( NYSE:KODK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 10.61%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Eastman Kodak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Eastman Kodak

(Free Report)

Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

Featured Articles

