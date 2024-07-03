Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EVM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EVM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE EVM opened at $9.59 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.35.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

