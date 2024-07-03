Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 23rd

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1523 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Stock Up 1.2 %
EOS stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.30. 45,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,571. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $15.87 and a 1 year high of $22.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.03.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.