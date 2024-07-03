Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (EFR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on July 31st

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 17.3% per year over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:EFR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.26. The stock had a trading volume of 7,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,475. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.02. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 12-month low of $11.34 and a 12-month high of $13.40.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.