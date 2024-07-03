Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,800 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the May 31st total of 89,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of EVF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.43. 78,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,781. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.39. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $6.84.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 278,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 27,847 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

