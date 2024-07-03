Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETW) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 23rd

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0664 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSE:ETW traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.36. 16,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,878. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $8.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.01.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile
