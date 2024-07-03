eCash 24-Hour Volume Tops $5.76 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. eCash has a market capitalization of $605.92 million and approximately $5.76 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, eCash has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,173.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $373.96 or 0.00621542 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00044738 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.03 or 0.00071518 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

eCash Profile

eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,723,920,298,091 coins and its circulating supply is 19,723,910,923,091 coins. The official website for eCash is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

