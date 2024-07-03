Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EPC. Barclays boosted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.25.

NYSE:EPC opened at $40.00 on Friday. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12-month low of $33.71 and a 12-month high of $42.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $599.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.74 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 9.29%. Edgewell Personal Care’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter worth about $35,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 32,900.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

