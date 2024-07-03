EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Trading Up 6.3%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.73 and last traded at $14.64. 512,859 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,202,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on EHang in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock.

EHang Stock Up 4.5 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $913.91 million, a P/E ratio of -23.35 and a beta of 1.02.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.55 million for the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 176.72% and a negative return on equity of 145.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that EHang Holdings Limited will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EHang

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EH. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of EHang by 685.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in EHang in the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in EHang in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of EHang during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in EHang by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 20,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

EHang Company Profile

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

