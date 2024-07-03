Electroneum (ETN) Trading 23.7% Higher This Week

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Electroneum has a market cap of $47.87 million and approximately $886,188.05 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Electroneum has traded up 23.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001419 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,975,485,055 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is medium.com/@etn-network. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.