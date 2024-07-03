Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) Trading Down 1.1%

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF – Get Free Report) dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.77 and last traded at $1.77. Approximately 680 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 12,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

Elementis Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.72.

About Elementis

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Specialties and Personal Care. The Performance Specialties segment engages in the production of rheological modifiers and additives for decorative and industrial coatings; and production and supply of talc for use in plastics, coatings, technical ceramics, and paper sectors.

