Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Shares Down 6.9%

Shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) fell 6.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.82 and last traded at $15.26. 49,393 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 81,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $704.73 million, a P/E ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.89.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 25.90% and a net margin of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $331.11 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 299,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after buying an additional 27,578 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 108,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 33,510 shares in the last quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 1,488.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is involved in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima operates as a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur SA.

